Holbeach Easter egg hunt

Holbeach Hub’s free family Easter Celebration takes place on Saturday, April 15 – but next week there will be a chance for youngsters to get involved ahead of the event.

From Monday there will be a number of eggs hidden in shops and businesses in the town (High Street, Fleet Street, Park Road, West End, Church Street and Boston Road) so ensure you take a look at the shops in the side roads as well as the High Street.

And don’t forget it’s not just about shops – there are a number of other premises that have a window display that may well be hiding one of the eggs.

The eggs you are looking for are all like the one pictured –

count them and fill in one of the slips at the event on April 15 and pop your entry into the box.

Entries close at 3pm on the day for this competition and all who have correctly found the amount of eggs displayed will be entered into a draw and the winner pulled out will win lots of chocolate goodies.

Any queries please get in touch with organiser Tracey Carter on 07719189528 or tcarter@sholland.gov.uk

• The fun day is from 10am to 4pm at the Boston Road hub (opposite Tesco) and includes play area, buffet, egg hunt, farmyard animals, workshops, mascots, information stands, stalls and face painting.