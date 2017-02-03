Holbeach Drove hunting dog kennel gets planning consent

A commercial kennel for the breeding and training of hunting dogs was given consent by South Holland’s planning committee.

Robert Mansfield had his retrospective application for the kennel at Dog Drove North, Holbeach Drove, unanimously approved on Wednesday.

One of the planning conditions is that the number of dogs kept on the site should not exceed 25 at any one time.

The council imposed the condition “in the interests of residential amenity”, although the kennel is in open countryside with the nearest property some 370m away.

• An application like this would usually be decided by council officials but it was presented to the committee for a decision because Mr Mansfield is the brother-in-law of a district councillor.