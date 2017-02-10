Holbeach community hub opening on Monday

A brand new community hub of services in Holbeach will open to the public on Monday following a £1.2million investment by Lincolnshire Co-op.

The first stage in the development focused on a new food store at the Fleet Street site.

Now, a hub of services has been created alongside the food store, which includes a pharmacy, post office and library. An official opening ceremony will take place next Wednesday, February 22.

Chief Executive Ursula Lidbetter said: “As a co-op, we share our profits with our members and their communities. One of the ways we do this is through investing in our services and sustaining vital community facilities, such as post offices and libraries.

“Creating this convenient hub is a great way to serve our loyal customers and members in Holbeach.”

The new pharmacy will be double the size of the previous site in High Street, as well as having two purpose built consultation rooms, a more efficient space for the dispensary and a separate counter for privacy.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s post office is also moving from High Street and will be a modern branch with three serving counters and extended opening hours for the convenience of customers.

The Society will also be launching its third community library on site. There will be a children’s area and self-service machine together with 4,000 books provided by the UK’s largest public libraries and leisure operator GLL.

The library is relocating from its home in Church Street and is supported by 22 volunteers.

Volunteers are still wanted for the library in Holbeach, so if you love books or just want to give something back to your community you can get involved.

Register your interest in becoming a volunteer by contacting Lincolnshire Co-op Volunteer Co-ordinator Rachel Ashmore on 01522 785299 or email rashmore@lincolnshire.coop.