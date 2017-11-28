Holbeach coffe house and cafe is number one in Lincolnshire

A Holbeach coffee house is now rated top out of 150 similar businesses in Lincolnshire on the customer review website, TripAdvisor.

A Holbeach coffee house is now rated top out of 150 similar businesses in Lincolnshire on the customer review website, TripAdvisor.

Family run Caffe Aurora was opened in High Street by directors Rosemary Cameron and son-in-law Cormac O’Hara on January 15, 2015 and for two of its near-three years trading it has had a top rating on TripAdvisor for the Holbeach area.

But moving to the top spot in the county in the coffee shop/tearoom cafe category is a real thrill.

Cormac said they made the discovery by accident and were “quite surprised” and “slightly speechless for a few hours”.

District councillor Tracey Carter, one of the driving forces behind Holbeach Action Team, said: “For a premises in Holbeach to be listed as number 1 now in the entire county is a considerable achievement.”

Every coffee shop that opens in a town benefits other businesses there, because they always experience an upsurge in trade, so Caffe Aurora are just as thrilled for Holbeach as they are for themselves.

As well as being popular with Holbeach residents, Caffe Aurora attracts quite a lot of custom from the A17 as people search out the best place to break their journey for refreshments.

Cormac said: “If you make it good, people will come – regardless of where your location is.”

In June this year, traders got behind retail consultant Corin Birchall, who developed a blueprint for building on current successes in Holbeach and made suggestions on how they might claim a share of the millions going to other towns.

Cormac points to the Co-op development as evidence of the confidence that business analysts have in the town.

He said: “I think Holbeach is a lot better than people might think it is and I think it is going to get even better.”

Cormac had 25 years of hotel management before opening Caffe Aurora.

His wife, Sophie, manages the kitchen.

Their daughter, Poppy, also works there, as does their son Elliot one day a week but Cormac says their younger daughter, Scarlet is much too busy in the first year of high school.

Previously ...

Holbeach means business with bid to boost shopping offer and attract multi-million spend

Coffee and bakery aroma at the brand new Caffe Aurora

Coffee at Holbeach for family volunteers