Holbeach Clubbathon raises £311 for kids’ charity

Fitness enthusiasts donned their luminous clothes and danced to some favourite anthems to celebrate the first anniversary of ‘Clubbercise’.

Helen Lea hosts regular exercise classes that offer something a bit different for people who want to have fun whilst working out.

The room is darkened, the laser lights are turned on and people follow the dance routine with a pare of glow sticks to rave with.

A special ‘Clubbathon’ at Holbeach WI Hall on Sunday marked Clubbercise’s first birthday and also aimed to raise money for the children’s charity, Make A Wish, which grants wishes to seriously ill children.

Helen said: “There was tea and coffee as well as various raffles with lots of prizes that helped raise £311 for the charity.

“I’d like to thank everyone who bought me flowers and cards for the anniversary.”

The refreshments and other stalls like the raffle and tombola were run before and after the dancing.

This was in fact the third Clubbathon that Helen organised and she plans to do another one around Christmas time.

The normal Clubbercise classes have routines that are easy to follow so anyone can have a go, even if you’re just starting out on a fitness regime.

For more information contact Helen Lea on 07595 597023.

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for a full page of pictures.

