Holbeach charities receive over £1,000 from Holbeach United Services Club

Money raised from the 2016 Holbeach Town and Country Fayre was donated to six charities by the Holbeach United Services Club during a cheque presentation on December 14.

A total of £1,050 was shared between the 3rd Holbeach Town Scouts Group, Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service (LIVES), Lincolnshire and Nottingham shire Air Ambulance, 2430 Holbeach (Squadron) Air Cadets, Holbeach Hospital and Holbeach In Bloom.

Highlights from the fayre in June included Punch and Judy shows, donkey rides, comedy bingo, live music, a double decker bus selling fish and chips, tractor antics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the annual World Cabbage Hurling competition.

Andrew French, organiser of the Holbeach Town and Country Fayre, said: “People had spent a lot of time and thought on setting up the fayre year and it went very, very well.”

Pictured are the chosen charity representatives at the cheque presentation. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG141216-100TW.