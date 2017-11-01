Holbeach Cemetery Chapels celebrates heritage award

Holbeach Cemetery Chapels has won the Flora Murray Award, which recognises the endeavours and achievements of local groups in celebrating heritage.

Sixteen groups this year had entered projects in the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology competition and four of these were awarded Certificates of Excellence.

But the work done by the Holbeach Cemetery Chapel group was recognised as outstanding and won the award.

A cheque for £200 and a framed certificate was presented to chairman Chris Penney at a ceremony held in Lincoln.

Mr Penney said: “We feel this is a magnificent achievement that acknowledges the hard work and innovative activities that have been provided over the past year at the chapels with the Heritage Lottery Funding that we received in 2016.

“The judges were particularly impressed with the work done with children. The textile project and the research group work were also applauded.”

The trustees now hope to move forward with a bid for further funding that will see the chapels restored and refurbished, putting in place a good and sensitive business plan for their future use.

The final event for this year, that the public are invited to attend, is on Sunday at 3pm.

It is a special act of Remembrance for all those who died in the two world wars and who are either buried or remembered in the Holbeach cemetery.