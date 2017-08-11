Holbeach Bank pavilion given new life with makeover

Have your say

Celebrities from the world of football, acting and singing will be at Holbeach Bank on Saturday as the village celebrates the refurbishment of its football pavilion.

Holbeach Bank FC’s pavilion was built in the 1940s following the club’s birth in the previous decade.

Since then the building has fallen into disrepair, been used as storage, and suffered a number of break-ins.

In 2014 thieves broke into the building and stole a ride-on lawnmower.

Two years before that copper piping, a water tank and shower heads were also stolen.

Recently new management made it their duty to transform the pavilion into a usable changing facility complete with kitchen and community hall.

After obtaining nearly £12,000 in funding to refurbish the run-down, asbestos-filled structure, work is nearly complete.

A football tournament will be held on Saturday to celebrate refurbishments finally being finished.

RebeccaBaxter,Holbeach Bank FC secretary, said: “The club was established around roughly 1930 so it’s a real grassroots little village team.

“The pavilion was built for the football club but for the past 10 years it hasn’t been loved. It hasn’t quite become derelict but it was just being used as a store.

“On Saturday, the little tournament kick off is 10am and the main charity match is 3.30pm. Evening entertainment is yet to be finalised but will go on until 11pm. We’re still confirming bands. Entry is £5 for adults and under 12s are free.”

Celebrity faces due to appear during the tournament include Alan Kennedy (Liverpool football legend), Danny Miller (Emmerdale star) and Jack Quickendale (X-Factor and I’m a Celeb star).

Rebecca continued: “In the last couple of years new management have taken over and spoken to a new committee and the local community.

“They’ve applied for funds from Tesco and other charities and were lucky enough to obtain money to upgrade the pavillion.

“From April of this year the pavilion has been gutted and refurbished and a new community hall has been put in with disabled toilets and a kitchen.

“There’s a referee room where referees can change and shower in their own private space. Ultimately the pavillion is now a nice area for the teams to use.”

Rebecca believes the break-ins suffered over the years affected the community’s trust in the building, as items left overnight were at risk.

She added: “There was a break-in around five or six years ago where various items were stolen and damage caused inside.

“It was made safe but people lost faith in the area and we’ve been restoring faith in it since.

“We were given £8,000 by Tesco, and £1,000 from Chosen. The local council donated a little bit of money and the others are personal donations.

“Altogether we raised around £12,000.”

After the pavilion is completed residents of Holbeach Bank will have a new community hall to put on events.

The building will also give Holbeach Bank Football Club, and other teams a boost as the pavilion offers players a nice place to relax before and after matches.

Previously...

Fundraiser for Holbeach Bank village pavilion



Forward progress on improved sports pavilion in Holbeach Bank



