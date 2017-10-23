Holbeach Bank FC shares the joy as £1,450 goes to charity

A star studded football tournament hosted by Holbeach Bank FC and Growers United FC has netted around £3,000 for some great causes.

Half goes to Growers United, to bolster the team’s ongoing support for Cancer Research, while Holbeach Bank helped six of the best.

Those benefiting were: Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (£500), Heart Link Children’s Charity (£400), the Callum Pite Smile Charity (£300), Holbeach Hospital (£100), Holbeach Academy (£100) and LIVES (£50).

Holbeach Bank vice chairman Garth Baxter presented the cheques to representatives of the charities on Saturday, watched by players and officials.

The tournament and family day saw ex-Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy on the pitch and featured an All Stars team including ex pro footballer Ray Francis and TV celebrities, including Danny Miller, Will Rush and Reece Douglas, from popular programmes such as Emmerdale and Waterloo Road.

Club secretary Bec Baxter said: “The day was a great success, enjoyed by many and supported by local businesses with the display of their advertising banners to help raise money for good causes.

“Holbeach Bank FC are pleased to have given donations locally. Hopefully the donations will help our charities continue the good work they do and the support they give to those who require it the most.”

