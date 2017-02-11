Holbeach and Long Sutton family celebrate five generations

Five generations of a family living in Holbeach and Long Sutton have snapped another great picture for their photo album.

Great-great grandmother Barbara Busley (85) is pictured with the latest arrival, Evie Elston, who was born on September 11.

All five generations of the family.

Pictured alongside Barbara are her daughter Carol Peall (63), granddaughter Teresa Elston (44) and great grandson Khan Elston (21).

Barbara is also pictured holding a treasured photo of the last time there were five generations in the family, which was in 1995 when Khan was a baby sitting on the knee of his great-great grandmother, Eva Greenwood, then aged 83.

Teaching assistant Teresa, who lives in Holbeach with husband Doug (46), says: “My great-grandmother was ecstatic when there were five generations in the family and my grandmother feels the same.

“You hear of families having one set of five generations but you don’t normally hear of two sets.

Barbara holds a family photograph when there were five generations previously.

“We are all quite proud because it’s the second time around, which makes it extra special.”

Barbara lives at the Kimberley Care Home, formerly the Adderley rest home, in Long Sutton.

Sadly Barbara lost her husband George (88) three years ago.

Teresa says her nan and grandad often looked after Khan so she could go to work.

Baby Evie is a most welcome addition to the family and has become the apple of her nan’s eye.

“Evie is the best thing that’s ever happened,” said Teresa. “If Evie ever really wanted anything and nan could give it to her she would.”

Teresa works at Holbeach Primary Academy and her husband is the night warehouse operations manager at transport firm Fowler Welch.

Teresa’s dad John (65) has recently retired as deputy MD at Fowler Welch.

Khan is an electrician with a local company, Torien Services Ltd, and his partner, Natalie Allen, worked at the garden centre in Springfields, Spalding, before she had Evie.

Khan and Natalie and Carol and John live in Long Sutton.

