Hockey Club’s festive fundraiser

Spalding Hockey Club have been fund-raising since October this year to pay for a property that will be developed into a clubhouse for the hockey players.

Each month the club have been hosting different events in order to reach their goal of £25,000 needed for the new clubhouse

The Hockey Club would love everyone to get behind this project to make it a great success.

In November, a Race Night was held, as well as their own version of Come Dine with Me.

In December, they held Live Video events and a Christmas quiz.

You can also sponsor hockey players by donating £100 to the club’s Justgiving page or send a cheque payable to Spalding Hockey club, with the name of the player you’d like to sponsor.

Donations received in October were entered into a prize draw to win a VIP day of choice for two people.

Each month people could also be in on a chance of winning £25 by purchasing a square for £1.