History on our doorstep as Spalding welcome The Flying Scotsman

Hundreds of people experienced British railway history as The Flying Scotsman visited Spalding on Saturday.

Families, curious onlookers and rail enthusiasts lined platforms one and two at Spalding railway station as the world-famous steam locomotive pulled into town at about 12.45pm.

Its arrival time was pushed back three hours after a late departure from Scarborough and the engine took in York, Doncaster, Gainsborough, Lincoln and Sleaford, before travelling through South Holland to Spalding.

Stephen Davis, from Spalding, who brought his daughter Daisy (eight) to see The Flying Scotsman, said: “When I was boy, we were taught about trains at school and so it’s always been an interest of mine.

“It’s the sound of the steam and the shape of the trains that are just unlike the trains of today and the nostalgia. The Flying Scotsman is history and we don’t see steam trains very often, so I like to show my daughter because we’re not going to see them very much in her lifetime.”

Rail enthusiasts missed out on seeing The Flying Scotsman in Spalding last year due to a late change of route by organisers The Railway Touring Company, of King’s Lynn.

But there was no mistaking the sight of locomotive 60103 when it arrived at platform two of Spalding station at Saturday lunchtime.

Zoe Reed (22), from Spalding, said: “I didn’t even know it was happening but it’s really, really nice and it’s reminder for older people of their past.

Rail enthusiast Roger Smith, also from Spalding, said: “People brought their kids along to see a piece of history.

“It’s so great that there are people around to put money and skills into keeping these engines running on public railways, not just reserved lines.”

The Flying Scotsman was built at Doncaster Locomotive Works for London and North Eastern Railway in January 1923 and achieved the first officially-timed 100mph locomotive speed in 1934.

But it was retired by the former British Rail in 1963 before a 10-year, £4.2million restoration project brought it back to life last year.

Kirsteen Glenkyle, from Holbeach, said: “I’ve told my daughter Imogen that The Flying Scotsman is a very special train and one she might never see again. I want her to be able to say that she’s seen it.”

Volunteers from the Spalding Rail Station Adoption Group helped police marshal the crowd to prevent a repeat of scenes last year when people trespassed on rail tracks to take photographs.

George Scott, chairman of Spalding and Peterborugh Transport Forum, said: “When you looked around and saw how many people were here it showed that the age of steam is still alive.”