Hippies rock at May Day festival in Tydd St Mary

Crowds flocked to Tydd St Mary’s Five Bells pub as the Rainbow May Day Beltane Festival awaited them.

Organiser Naomi Katze said: “The idea is it’s a festival marking the end of winter and celebrating the coming of the summer months.”

Flowers, face paint, stage entertainment, sand art and refreshments were all available.

The Fried Pirates were one such band hitting the stage.

Speaking before the event, Naomi said: “It’s a great family day, even the maypole will be fun, colourful and chaotic!”

The event was described as a feast of all-day live music, food, dance and local arts and crafts that made up the main entertainment on the field behind the Five Bells.

There was also fun stuff for the kids to do, including faerie workshops, storytelling and of course the mud kitchen

Meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans were all catered for.

There was also a barista coffee and even an afternoon tea stall.

People said “it was an opportunity not to be missed!”

People who are living locally and afar joined the celebrations.

Event organisers Alan and Naomi Katze are extremely pleased and proud with the way the day turned out and everybody that attended was grateful they went. The Rainbow May Day Beltane Festival event made donations towards Lincolnshire’s medical emergency charity, LIVES.

• Beltane is actually an event that celebrates when the earth mother opens up to the fertility god and their union brings about healthy livestock, strong crops and new life all around.

It is a season of fertility and fire, hence why people typically celebrate it on the last day of April or the first day of May.

