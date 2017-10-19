Heroes path tribute to Pinchbeck gym legend Scott Miller

A couple helped on their weight loss journey by Heroes Gym co-founder Scott Miller will raise money in his memory for the British Heart Foundation.

Scott tragically died while taking a boxing class at the gym in Pinchbeck on September 28. He was aged just 44.

The gym boss enriched many people’s lives and his loss inspired a flood of tributes, including one from personal trainer Joe Sharman, who said: “We’ve lost an absolute legend, something which is never easy, especially when the person had such an impact on your life.”

Gary Reeves (32) and partner Charlotte Wilson (28), of Park Avenue, Sutterton, are the first to agree Scott was a legend.

The couple began a weight loss journey last year, but didn’t get the diet right until Scott took them under his wing in June this year.

Thanks to Scott’s help, they have each shed several stones.

Gary said: “It was Scott giving us the advice and the support that made the real difference for us. He was always just so approachable.

“If it hadn’t been for Scott and Vernon, we probably would never have stayed at the gym ... you have to be motivated.”

The couple’s fundraising walk, called “The Heroes Path - In Memory of Scott Henry Miller, covers the 5.6 miles from The Ship Inn at Fosdyke to The Ship Inn at Surfleet Seas End. It takes place on Saturday, October 28.

People can donate online through JustGiving or by arranging sponsorship for themselves to take part in the walk.

Anyone who wants to do the walk can email gary.reeve@btinternet.com

The start-time is pencilled in for 10am but the couple are willing to change that if fellow walkers would prefer a different time.

Gary and Charlotte, who have two boys, will do a more arduous Tough Mudder in Scott’s memory next year, although Gary will have a 10kg weight in his backpack for the walk.

On his JustGiving page, Gary says: “Scott made a massive impact on so many people with his infectious smile and his comical sense of humour.”

Originally from Scotland, Scott helped found Heroes Gym in December 2014 and jointly organised the 2017 Mr Lincolnshire competition at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

• Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/inmemoryofscotmiller

Previously ...

Pinchbeck gym co-founder dies suddenly

Tributes paid to Pinchbeck gym co-founder and promoter

Men and women of steel to flex muscles at Spalding bodybuilding contest