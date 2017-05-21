Herbalists joining forces to promote natural medicines

Three medical herbalists have joined forces in a bid to help, guide and educate people about the benefits of herbal medicine.

Emma Barker, Ghislaine Headland-Vanni and Lois Campbell have teamed up to launch the Fenland Phyto Pharmacy and will be offering a variety of workshops and herb walks as well as selling natural products.

The trio want to teach herbal pharmacy skills by showing people how they can make a variety of topical and internal preparations using medicinal plants.

They will also be presenting talks to groups and organising herb walks around the area, where they will show people the variety of medicinal plants growing on their doorsteps and help individuals identify them correctly.

“The idea is that we want to educate people about herbal medicine and how they can use it in their homes,” says Emma, who also runs a herbal medicine clinic at Spalding’s Tonic Health every Thursday.

“We’ve been doing some work towards this through the South Lincs Natural Health Group, where meetings have been going really well, but we thought there was scope to take it further and make a business. It’s still early days yet but we’re planning some workshops, herb walks and other events and are really keen to hear from anyone who would like to find out more about our work.”

Emma achieved her BSc in Herbal Medicine last summer after completing a three-year course at Lincoln University, which included 500 hours in the teaching clinic as part of her training. Ghislaine and Lois are second year students and due to qualify next year.

• South Lincolnshire Natural Health Group’s May meeting at Sutterton Village Hall, on Thursday, May 25, will focus on stress and how to manage it. Tickets for the event, starting at 7.30pm are £3 each.

• Fenland Phyto Pharmacy’s first nature herb walk takes place on Sunday, June 18 at 10am. Starting from Spalding Lifestyle and Gardening Centre, Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, the walk will take about two hours and will cover approximately two miles. It will follow a varied route combining the off street public footpaths and cycle ways, alongside water courses, through wooded areas and a wild flower meadow.

Booking is essential. Tickets are £10 per person. To find out more search Fenland Phyto Pharmacy on Facebook or email slnh@mail.com