Helping hands for people affected by domestic abuse

Volunteers have been getting out the message that there is support for people affected by domestic abuse.

Mandy Baxter and a team, were in Market Place in Spalding on Saturday (November 25), raising awareness of the organisation SoLDAS (South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service).

Mandy said: “We were giving out leaflets and spoke to a lot of people.

“It’s not just women who are affected by domestic abuse but men get abused too.

“We also raised just under £300 which will go towards SoLDAS.”

SoLDAS, previously known as Boston Women’s Aid, runs outreach and drop-in centres in both South Holland and Boston.

In Spalding, there are drop-in sessions at the Citizens Advice Bureau at the South Holland District Council offices on Tuesdays from 10am until 3pm.

In Holbeach, the sessions are at the Coubro Chambers, West End, on Thursdays (10am until noon); and in Sutton Bridge they are at the Sutton Bridge Medical Centre, Railway Line, on the last Thursday of the month from 1-3pm.

You can also get in touch via www.bostonwomensaid.org.uk

