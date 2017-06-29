Helping families as always

Family support charity Home-Start Lincolnshire celebrated the fact that it operates county-wide by taking a big marquee – and a big message – to the Lincolnshire Show.

The charity was proud to showcase the free support it offers to local families in their times of need, as well as offering all sorts of helpful activities to families visiting the show on the day, such as free children’s craft activities, a children’s chill out zone and a breastfeeding area.

This little girl decided to make a doughnut at the craft table.

Home-Start’s Fiona Griffin said: “It was wonderful to be part of the show. Everything we do as a charity is aimed at making families’ and children’s lives easier and supporting them to enjoy life together. How nice to have been able to provide just that on a micro level over the course of the show.”

Fiona and her colleagues enjoyed chatting to show-goers about the weekly practical and emotional support Home-Start offers to help local families through hard times.

To find out more, call them on 01507 308030 or email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk