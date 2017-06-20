‘Help save us from our rodent misery in Surfleet’

A Surfleet couple want action from two councils after having pest problems at their home for five months.

Stephen (63) and Jennifer Morley (72) described their “embarrassment” at having family and friends round to their bungalow because of a mice and rat infestation.

The scene at the back of a bungalow next to Stephen and Jennifer Morleys home in Surfleet. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG170617-224TW.

The couple have complained to both South Holland District Council and Lincolnshire County Council about the problem which they blame on a former neighbour’s filthy house next door.

Stephen said: “I understand that our next door neighbour had some mental problems and was suffering from diabetes.

“He was living on food from the fish and chip shop, something we only found out about five months ago when the police turned up and had to break in through one of the windows.

“Our neighbour was taken to hospital and the district council came down and fumigated the bungalow next door.

We’re being inundated with rats and mice which is an embarrassment to us when we have family and friends round Stephen Morley, of Surfleet

“They said it was under control but we’ve had mice and rat droppings all over the place and we can hear them scratching away in the loft.

“We’ve made complaint after complaint and the councils have come up with one excuse after another.

“But we’ve heard nothing from them so I sent an email which said ‘Do as you will in your own sweet time, we’ve had it so let the comedy commence’. We’re being inundated with rats and mice which is an embarrassment to us when we have family and friends round.”

Jennifer said: “The worker who fumigated the house next to ours said ‘you won’t believe what’s in there’.

“But when the district council said ‘we’ve got it under control’, we waited for a month and then got in touch with them again.

“The council said ‘There’s nothing we can do until our neighbour lets us know what they’re doing with the bungalow. After another month, we called the council again and said ‘we’re being infested with mice and rats’. But all the council did was to mow the grass as it was knee high after telling us that the neighbour’s family couldn’t be located.

“We even went to the fish and chip shop in Surfleet because the owner was a friend of our neighbour’s for a long time.

“But he didn’t know what was happening either as he hadn’t heard from our neighbour for weeks, despite trying to see him at the home that the county council’s social services team took him to. We’ve also been on to the district council’s environmental health team who sent me a complaint form.

“It’s a disgrace that we’ve had this problem for five months and it’s something we don’t need at our age.”

A district council spokesman said: “The tenant has not lived in the property for around four months during which time our housing team has not had the legal right to enter the property, but has continued to monitor the situation. The tenant has now moved out permanently and we will serve a notice to quit on his tenancy which will enable us to access the property.”

Lincolnshire County Council said they had nothing further to add to the district council’s statement.