Help Pinchbeck pensioner find a new home for his scooter

A Pinchbeck pensioner is giving away a mobility scooter worth nearly £2,000 and he wants the South Holland community’s help to find it a deserving home.

Retired electrical worker William Dent (87) made the amazing offer when he walked into the Lincolnshire Free Press offices unannounced 11 days ago.

It’s a lovely machine, kept well and I want to give it to someone as soon as possible William Dent, of Pinchbeck

Mr Dent, who worked for the former East Midlands Electricity Board in Stamford, bought the mobility scooter “in a hurry” from a supplier in Bourne last December.

But after getting his driving licence back, Mr Deny admitted that he had no further need for the mobility scooter which he has only used once for a “ten-minute test run”.

Mr Dent said: “I only bought the scooter at Christmastime when a friend of mine took me to the mobility place (Cherryholt Mobility) in Bourne.

“It’s only about six months old and I’ve taken out just once when I went on a ten-minute test run round the car park near to where I live.

“I think I was in a hurry because I wasn’t sure whether the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency would let me have my driving licence due to my age.

“But they did and I’d sooner give the scooter to a person who can’t go out much.

“It’s a lovely machine, kept well and I want to give it to someone as soon as possible.”

Mr Dent’s chances of finding a new owner for his mobility scooter appear high after a survey by the Research Institute for Consumer Affairs estimated that there were between 300,000 and 350,000 scooter users in the UK.

The research, carried out in May 2014, also showed that about 80,000 mobility scooters were sold in the UK each year.

Mr Dent said: “My friends used to take me everywhere I wanted to go and each time I went to the hospital for treatment, my friend would come with me.

“But I don’t stay in my house all the time anyway because I’m looking after an old lady who is 96 and whose son has gone away on holiday.”

The search for a person or group to inherit Mr Dent’s mobility scooter is also brightened by figures from Lincolnshire County Council published in June 2016.

Research done on behalf of the council by Lincolnshire Research Observatory found that nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of South Holland’s population of 91,200 were aged 65 and over.

Mr Dent said: “I used to work for the electricity board, laying cables and then as a lorry driver.

“But now I give some of my pension to charity because, at 86, I’m getting by and what good is it to have a lot of money anyway?”

Anyone interested in the mobility scooter can call the Free Press on 01775 765430.