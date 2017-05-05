Help for Bourne residents who suffer 4G interference on TV

Free help is on offer for people in Bourne who may be suffering interference from 4G mobile phone services on their Freeview TV reception.

A company called at800 says it was set up under a Government directive to help Freeview customers so they can continue enjoying their TV programmes.

It says 4G at 800MHz signals sits next to the frequency used by Freeview and can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes, causing interference which can lead to loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing, the TV screen going blank or showing a “no signal” message.

Ben Roome, chief executive officer of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.”

The company says it gives extra support to the elderly and people on disability premiums.

• Contact the company on 0808 1313 800 (free from landlines or mobiles) or visit www.at800.tv/contact.us