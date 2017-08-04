Heidi’s ‘celebration of life’ in Bourne after fear of death

A Bourne mother-of-two with incurable breast cancer intends to celebrate life with her family and friends at the town’s rugby club on Saturday.

Charity worker Heidi Rock (36) is hosting ‘Party on the Pitch’ at Bourne Rugby Club, in Milking Nook Drove, where at least 250 guests are expected for a food, fun, music and camping experience in the open air.

Heidi and Jason Rock of Bourne. Photo supplied.

The 12-hour music marathon featuring Morton singer Nicky Downs and Bourne/Deepings tribute band The Great Pretenders takes place just six months after Heidi was dangerously ill due to complications brought on by the cancer.

Heidi said: “Over Christmas and the New Year holidays, it didn’t look like we were going to plan to do anything because we weren’t sure whether I would make it through to the end of summer.

“When I was very poorly, I asked for a bit of space and a lot of people thought that was the last time they were ever going to see me. It’s very hard to put into words the desperation and sadness that clings to everyone at times like we had.

“It’s a mix of fear, desperation, bargaining and disbelief at a time when I could feel parts of my body failing in a very real way and a way I’ve never felt before.

When I was very poorly, I asked for a bit of space and a lot of people thought that was the last time they were ever going to see me. Heidi Rock, of Bourne

“It was hard to be so helpless and to see your family so helpless too, even though mentally I was making sure that I had left everything in order.

“At the time, I think we all knew what was happening but no one wanted to acknowledge it fully even when every sign of life was failing and it seemed inevitable that we were at the end of that road.

“But when you look at your husband and you look at your children, you say to yourself ‘I’m going to drink the supplements I’ve been given because it’s doing me good’”.

The free, but invitation only, Party on the Pitch, was organised by Heidi, husband Jason (45) and their friends over the last eight weeks, with Bourne Rugby Club members helping to set up the event.

Heidi said: “We’re going to have live music from live bands playing a range of styles from classic rock covers to more acoustic pop.

“We have an open-sided lorry that the bands will play on, with a bouncy castle, face painting, silly wigs and funny photo booths.

“But we’re asking everyone to bring their own picnics in the afternoon, although there will be hot food served in the evening.”

Jason said: “At the moment, Heidi feels that she’s on the up again and the issues that had caused a real problem earlier this year have stabilised.

“Heidi’s mobility is getting a bit better, but she is using her scooter and wheelchair a lot because her bones are a lot more delicate than they were before.

“However, we do get so much support from everyone who fundraises for us and the rugby club which supports our family.

“Party on the Pitch is a celebration of more tomorrows and it’s also a way of saying ‘Thank you’”.

Bourne RugbyFIT girls fight like Heidi to raise cash for cancer-hit team-mate

Team Heidi stay Rock solid for Bourne mother after £10,000 success

Bourne Rugby Club touches down with £1,600 from end-of-season fundraiser