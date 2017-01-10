Heartbreak mum in fresh bid to ban all phone calls at the wheel?

A grieving mum may relaunch her campaign to force Parliament to debate a ban on all phone calls while driving.

Alice Husband (42) gained 23,557 signatures on a petition last year, enough to win a Government response but it fell far short of the 100,000 needed to trigger a debate.

Seth Dixon.

Alice, from Tydd St Mary, says she was defeated by the mandatory six month deadline on the UK Government and Parliament website, but may launch a petition on another website with a longer deadline.

The mum lost her son, Seth (7), in a road accident in December 2014 and a coroner concluded that a driver’s hands free phone chat had contributed to the tragedy.

A Government response to Alice’s petition said “using hands free equipment is likely to distract your attention from the road” and the Highway Code can be used in any court to establish driver liability. It said there would be tough new penalties in the first half of 2017.

Alice says drivers have told her they are not distracted by using hands free equipment, and don’t see the need to change their behaviour, while police have told her they will prosecute in hands free cases where there are accidents.

She says scientific evidence has proven all calls are distracting and an outright ban would let everyone know where they stand.

