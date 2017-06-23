Social care awards for Zoe and Caroline

Five Spalding social care workers are celebrating after being recognised for improving the lives of others.

Zoe Ayliff (far left) and Caroline James (fifth left) both won in their categories at the Making Space Employee Awards, held to recognise the national heath and social care charity’s 35th anniversary.

Caroline, a support worker at learning disability respite service Cedar House, received the award for exceptional contribution and Making Space’s area manager for Lincolnshire, Zoe Ayliff, was named inspirational leader.

Shortlisted were Kerry Saint and Laura Lavender, a support worker and a senior support worker at Cedar House, and Cheryl Ellis, a support worker at Lincolnshire South Community Living, also in Spalding.

The social care stars were presented with their awards by TV presenter Bill Turnbull at a gala dinner in Cheshire.

Making Space was founded in 1982 to help improve the lives of those with mental health conditions and their carers.

In Spalding and the surrounding areas, the charity operates supported accommodation, respite services, a specialist residential home for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and support at home.