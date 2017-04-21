Rotary’s Stroke Awareness Day

The Rotary Club of the Deepings was again on duty in their annual promotion of getting the public to be aware of their own blood pressure and the risks of having a stroke.

High blood pressure causes over half of all strokes and over seven million people across the UK don’t even know that they have the condition.

Rotary is proud to work with the Stroke Association delivering blood pressure checking events throughout April and the rest of the year.

Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK, but with events like these, Rotary hope to change this. They say a blood pressure test is quick and painless, and it could save your life.

There are over nine and a half million people in the UK with high blood pressure and seven million remain undiagnosed. It only takes a moment to check your blood pressure and maintaining a healthy blood pressure is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk of a stroke.”

Although numbers were lower this year, possibly due to more awareness and more BP tests at the Doctors, eight people were referred to their own doctor.

Whilst the chance of possibly helping to save one person’s life, Rotary will continue to support K.Y.B.P. and the Stroke Association....... www.stroke.org.uk