Nursing home gets top rating from the people who matter most

Ashwood Nursing Home in Spalding Common has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

There are 1,569 homes in the region, with the top 20 receiving an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews written by their residents, plus their friends and relatives.

Davina Ludlow, director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends.

“Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Ashwood proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home. It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly-recommended home by the people you care for.”

Alykhan Kachra, managing director at Ashwood, said: “We are very proud to receive this prestigious award yet again. The staff consistently deliver the very best care and that is reflected in the wonderful reviews and recommendations we receive for the home”.