Nurses get mental health training

Nurses from five south Lincolnshire GP practices have undertaken mental health and wellbeing training.

The eight nurses, from Hereward, Moulton Medical Centre, Munro Medical Centre, Sheepmarket and St Marys have undertaken a five module face to face training course with further e-learning modules.

The training has also given the nurses the skills to train other nurses and pass their skills on. It was conducted by the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust (CWMT), a charity raising awareness of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, which also fights stigma so that people stay mentally well and get the help they need.

The training embraces the holistic approach to treating patients physically and mentally.

Pictured are: CWMT trainer Sheila Hardy, Debbie Back (Hereward), Heidi Skells (Moulton), Sandy Clayton and Tracy Dash (Munro), Beth Curtis and Carole Biddlestone (St Marys), Carole Britten and Jane Jelley (Sheepmarket) and )CWMT chief operating officer Andy Rix.