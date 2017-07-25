New diabetes group for Spalding

Have your say

Diabetes UK hosted its first Education Event at the South Holland Centre in Spalding.

Held in conjunction with Tonic Health and South Holland District Council, more than 50 people attended and heard from a series of speakers.

They also had the opportunity to speak with many of the organisations who had information stands.

The result of the Education Day is the formation of a Diabetes Meeting Group, which is open to anyone with diabetes or pre-diabetes to attend for some peer support, friendly impartial advice and guidance.

The first meeting, including refreshments, will take place at Tonic Health tomorrow (Friday), 2pm to 4pm.

You can drop in or register beforehand by emailing simon@tonic-health.co.uk

