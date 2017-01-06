mystery donor’s £500 ambucopter GIFT

A mystery donor has given Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance a flying start to 2017 with a £500 gift – in cash.

The “out-of-the blue” donation, in the form of a white envelope containing 25 £20 notes, was posted through the letterbox of the Spalding Guardian’s offices in The Crescent on Saturday.

No note was found inside the envelope but it may have come from the same anonymous reader who donated £1,000 in £20 notes to the same charity in March 2015.

That donation was also anonymously posted through the Guardian’s letterbox, with a note which said: “Please would you see that Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance gets this. Thank you. Anon.”

Anne Palmer, a volunteer at the medical charity’s shop in Spalding, said: “The kindness of people does surprise us but I think they support the charity because it’s local.

“A lot of people come in and tell us how they’ve been helped by Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and want to give something back.”

Coun Andrew Woolf, South Holland District Council member for Moulton, Weston and Cowbit, who ran for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at the London Royal Parks Foundation Half-Marathon last October. Photo supplied.

Since it began operations in 1994, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has completed more than 17,200 call-outs, with an average of two to three a day.

Without no government funding, the charity has to raise £2.5 million a year to stay airborne, with each mission costing about £2,100.

Chief executive officer Karen Jobling said: “This is a very kind gesture, especially over the Christmas period, and I would like to say a big thank you to whoever made this donation.

“Throughout 2017, we will need to raise around £2.5 million to ensure we can continue to carry out around 1,000 life-saving missions.

“This is only possible thanks to the generosity of people like this Spalding Guardian reader who help to support our charity.

“Thank you also to Spalding Guardian reporter Winston Brown who handed over the donation which was certainly a good start to 2017.”

Last year, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance undertook just over 1,000 life-saving missions, including road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, motor sport, horse riding, agricultural and farming accidents.

Coun Andrew Woolf, South Holland District Council member for Moulton, Weston and Cowbit, ran in last October’s London Royal Parks Foundation Half-Marathon for the charity.

He said: “I felt extremely proud to have run for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and I’d encourage anyone who wishes to fundraise, no matter what it is, to think about supporting this invaluble charity.”