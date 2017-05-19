Medical centre rated Good by inspectors

The Care Quality Commission has rated the quality of care provided by Moulton Medical Centre as ‘good’ following a recent inspection.

The practice provides primary medical care services to approximately 5,450 registered patients.

Inspectors found that the practice is providing high quality, safe, caring and effective care; which meets the needs of the population it serves, is responsive to the needs of patients and is well-led.

The CQC highlights several areas of good practice, including:

• Patients were treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

• Patients were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

• The practice had an open surgery each weekday morning.

• Staff felt supported by management.

• Policies and procedures had been reviewed and updated where appropriate.

Senior partner Dr Burgess said: “The fantastic result shows the hard work and determination by all of our staff to ensure we provide the highest quality safe services to all of our patients. Hard work, compassion and patient-centred care has been our bedrock for many years and is one that we will continue to build on in the future.”

Practice manager Terri Zeferino added: “We are really pleased that the CQC has recognised the work we have done to ensure that we have achieved this rating. We are continually looking at ways of improving our services to all of our patients and we actively encourage and listen to all comments and suggestions, and where possible we respond and make positive changes to enhance patient experience.”

“General practice is facing continuing challenging times with GP recruitment in Lincolnshire being of a particular concern and this result demonstrates what our rural practices can accomplish.”

Deputy Chief Nurse at South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group Rebecca Neno said: “This rating is a testament to how the practice has worked so hard to turn around the previous rating and to achieve such a worthy rating as Good.

“General practice in Lincolnshire is responding to the demands of our patients for extending hours and the provision of care closer to home. It is always good to see that we listen to and make improvements, were appropriate, to the requests made by our patients and that they in turn have said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

“By involving patients in decisions about their treatment and care really can make a difference.”