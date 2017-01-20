Marathon mum Lisa on start line with new Spalding running group

A teacher from Spalding has been inspired by training for her sixth London Marathon to set up a new running club.

Lisa Gill (44) is the driving force behind Halmer Harriers, a “friendly” running group she started shortly after making public her plans to run in the world-famous marathon for The Adolescent and Children’s Trust.

The group has about ten members who meet at The Birds pub in Halmer Gate, Spalding, three times a week, Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm and Saturdays at 9am.

Lisa said: “Me and my husband Matt started the running club because of conversations that we’d had with a friend who needed to get fit by doing some longer runs.

“But we weren’t able to find a running club in Spalding, except for one promoting mental wellbeing through fitness.

“I put a message out on social media to see if anyone would be interested in joining a running group and it got a really good response, so we’ve called ourselves Halmer Harriers because we meet at The Birds pub.”

Runners of all abilities from Spalding, Holbeach and Moulton Chapel have joined the club which Lisa combines the running of with her role as assistant head teacher at a special needs school in Wisbech.

Lisa said: “It’s good for me because I was a pretty anti-social runner before and along with my husband, brother-in-law and friend, we were able to form the club.

“With Halmer Harriers, we’re telling people to join us and not to be put off because we all have a different range of abilities and we’ll support everyone.

“I’m not the fastest, nor the fittest, but I just want to see if we can get the group off the ground because

it keeps me motivated and I’ve found other runners who are doing the London Marathon like myself as well.”

Fellow club member Carolyn Aldis (41), of Spalding, said: “I never considered myself to be somebody who would enjoy running and I marvelled at those crazy enough to run marathons.

“But because I love eating and don’t love tight jeans, I began to think about going for a run a couple of times a week.

“Then I connected with Lisa Gill who suggested that perhaps we should run a short distance together.

“I was a bit skeptical as she is training for her sixth marathon but a gentle pace, and chatting about everything and anything, saw me run the distance without stopping.

“Lisa then suggested that we start a running group and our first evening saw ten of us take to the streets of Spalding, with novices were able to jog along with others who have been running for years.”

For more about Halmer Harriers, visit https://www.facebook.com/halmerharriers/