Make dementia friends in Spalding at monthly workshop

A nurse from Pinchbeck is using her 20 years of experience to help raise awareness of dementia.

Wendy Lee has launched a monthly Dementia Friends session at Spalding Library, where people can learn more about the condition which affects about 850,000 people in the UK.

Dementia is kept under cover but it touches the lives of millions of people across the country, with around 850,000 people diagnosed with dementia in the UK alone Wendy Lee, Dementia Friends of Spalding

Wendy said: “My neighbour had dementia but didn’t get the support she needed that, as a nurse, I was fully aware she could have got.

“So I became a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Society, working with dementia patients and fundraising for the charity.

“Dementia is kept under cover but it touches the lives of millions of people across the country, with around 850,000 people diagnosed with dementia in the UK alone.

“A lot needs to be done to raise awareness and the profile of dementia within our communities.

“So I became a Dementia Friends Champion late last year after successfully completing the training and now I’m running information sessions to spread the word about it.”

The next session is tomorrow at 10.30am, but places are limited and to book, call Wendy on 07894 034368 or Spalding Library on 01522 782010.