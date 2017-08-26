Home birth service for South Holland

More expectant mothers in parts of South Holland will be now able to enjoy a home birth thanks to an extended midwife-led service.

Community team leader Sue Hasnip has more than three decades of experience in delivering babies and is part of the team providing the midwife-led pathway introduced by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

This new pathway is open to women in South Lincolnshire, including Long Sutton and Holbeach, to have a less clinical approach to birth.

Sue is well-known in Long Sutton as the town’s community midwife and is the wife of Baptist Minster Nic Hasnip.

She said: “I feel the pathway is an ideal opportunity for a community midwife to be involved in all aspects of the patient’s care. It is not unusual for my patients from Long Sutton to go into hospital having not seen another midwife but me during their pregnancy.”

Starting off as a student nurse in Scunthorpe, Sue was soon drawn to midwifery after watching her first birth.

Sue then underwent her midwifery training in Doncaster and later moved to South Lincolnshire, taking on the Long Sutton midwife portfolio 14 years ago.

The hospital has invested in its maternity services in recent years with the creation of the Waterlily Birth Centre, which aims to provide a “home from home” feel with two birthing pools, and the reintroduction of the home birth service as part of the midwife-led pathway, which aims to provide women having low risk pregnancies greater options of where they would like to deliver their babies.

For more information on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Maternity Services contact 01553 214903.