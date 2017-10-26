Help needed with mental health review

A review of mental health crisis services in Lincolnshire is being carried out and needs the help of anyone who has used these services, or know someone who has.

A number of group chats are being held to find out what people think of mental health crisis services – either their own experience as a patient or carer, or those of friends or family of any age, including children.

Cllr Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for adult care and health at the county council, said: “We want to know what support people need when they are experiencing mental health crisis. By finding out what services they’ve found most helpful, we can make sure any future services are accessible to everyone in Lincolnshire.

“It’s also really important we listen to people who have used these services so we can ensure any improvements are made where they are most needed. The sessions will be informal and friendly and you don’t have to have used the services yourself – you can represent friends or relatives, or someone you care for.

“If you can’t attend one of our sessions, please tell us what you think through our online survey.”

The nearest group discussions are taking place:

Tuesday November 7, 2pm

Stamford Resource Centre, St. George’s Avenue, Stamford, PE9 1UN

Thursday November 9, 10am

Dept of Psychiatry, Pilgrim Hospital, Sibsey Rd, Boston, PE21 9QS

Wednesday November 29, 1pm

Learning & Development Centre, Unit 3, The Reservation, Sleaford, NG34 7BY

To book a place at one of these workshops please email simon.morrell@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 554273

Alternatively, you can fill in the online survey at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

The results of the review will help organisations who commission mental health services in the county when they make decisions about what is needed in future.