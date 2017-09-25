Help in Spalding for people with sight loss through macular degeneration

People suffering central vision loss through macular degeneration can find help, advice and friendships at meetings in Spalding.

The macular is a tiny part of the retina, responsible for central vision and most of the colour and fine detail that we see.

Central vision loss can begin at any time of life but the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration heightens as we grow older.

District councillor Christine Lawton, who is honorary “tea lady” to Spalding branch of the Macular Society, said two million people in the UK have sight loss and 600,000 cases are due to age-related macular degeneration, the most common cause of sight loss in the developed world.

On Tuesday, society members were raising awareness of the condition and fundraising at Spalding market.

As well as explaining how the society aids sufferers, including advice on handy aids, members issued a plea for volunteers to help with the running of the Spalding group, which meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Methodist Church Hall in Green Lane.

Formed in 2014, the branch has an average of 15 members with ages ranging from 60 to 100.

Leonard Sharpe said: “Although I am chairman, I am 87 and I would certainly like some volunteers to come forward with a possibility of someone taking over from me.”

Leonard is registered blind and was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in one eye in 1989.

“The other one was about 15 years later,” he said.

He says gadgets can help sufferers, including things like specialist lighting and digital screen apps that speak aloud, and one of the major national suppliers is VisionAid Technologies, based in Little London, Spalding.

Society regional manager Colin Daniels (45) has just begun a new partnership with guide dog Woodie and both joined Spalding members to boost their awareness campaign during National Eye Health Week. Anyone who can spare time to help the Spalding group can call Colin on 01603 937449.

