Holbeach Hospital hits gold-standard Beacon status

Holbeach Hospital has been recognised for its outstanding care by being awarded the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark at the top level Beacon status.

The award recognises the community run hospital, which is a care home for the elderly, for its work in end of life care.

To be accredited homes must achieve 20 quality standards, ranging from leadership and support to dignity and respect, as well as provide a huge raft of evidence on its care.

Karl Ellerbroek, chairman of Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust, said: “We are especially proud of this accreditation and the fact that we have received ‘Beacon’ status. This is a significant achievement and a huge credit to the manager and all the staff.”

The trust has drawn up plans to extend the hospital, boosting its capacity to 47 beds, and is also appealing for more people to become members and trustees because it relies heavily on community support to ensure its future.

Plans for the extension will be on display at an open evening starting at 6pm on Friday, September 16, in the Reading Rooms, Holbeach. That will be followed by the annual meeting at 7pm.

It’s hoped people will volunteer to become members and trustees because the trust believes the hospital will play an even bigger part in the community with huge numbers of homes due to be built in the town.

Mr Ellerbroek said: “The proposed eight room annex is shortly going in for planning permission and subject to this and finance being available will hopefully be completed by the end of 2017.

“We badly need the extra beds to meet the growing demand for our services – we generally have a waiting list of up to ten people. There is also an increasing demand for transitional beds.

“With the proposed increase in houses in Holbeach of 2,000-plus houses the pressure in the future is only going to increase. The new single storey unit will include en-suite facilities and a garden room and will also be ready for future extension when finances allow.

“Plans of the new unit will be on display at the Open Evening on September 16.”

Mr Ellerbroek said the trust initially rented the hospital from the NHS in 1989 when it was threatened with closure.

Ten years ago the trust purchased the freehold.

Currently it’s run by a ten-strong group of trustees.

Holbeach Hospital is managed by Maxine Winch, who is also thrilled with the Beacon standard accreditation. GSF will present its quality awards in London at the end of this month.