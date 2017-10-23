Have your say on GP services in Lincolnshire

Healthwatch Lincolnshire is looking for help from patients in South Holland to build a picture of GP services in the county.

The independent group, set up after government reforms to the NHS in 2012, is using its position as a voice for patients and the public to find out if reported delays in getting appointments to see GPs is having an impact on health in Lincolnshire.

Healthwatch is here to help busy surgeries not only improve how they seek feedback but also help GPs and practices managers explain how this insight is being used to give people the care they want Imelda Redmond, national director of Healthwatch England

Imelda Redmond, national director of Healthwatch England, said: “Up and down the country it is clear that people value their local doctors’ surgeries and can see the pressure they are under.

“It is also clear that they want to do their bit to help by sharing their experiences and so Healthwatch is here to help busy surgeries not only improve how they seek feedback, but also help GPs and practice managers explain how this insight is being used to give people the care they want.”

Dr Richard Vautrey, GP committee chairman for the British Medical Association, said: “GPs value the daily feedback they receive from their patients in consultations and comments provided in the surgery.

“They always want to do the best for their patients and work in partnership with them, welcoming comments from patients about what is working well in the practice, as well as good ideas about how services could improve.

“We particularly value the support of patients in working with us to highlight the impact of years of restricted funding on general practice and the wider NHS.”

To share your views, call Healthwatch Lincolnshire on 01205 820892 or visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/hwlgp17

