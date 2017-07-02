Group set up before NHS to help Holbeach patients now

Holbeach Hospital will be able to continue its great work in the community after a £39,300 donation.

The gift has come from trustees of the now-defunctHolbeach Nursing Association, which was set up before the NHS was established in 1948.

Originally called the Holbeach Sick Poor Fund, the Association was established in order to provide help to the local community to cover the extras required when illness happened in a family.

The charity, the brainchild of a Mrs Smith and Miss Wass, has over the years provided equipment and financial help in order to provide comfort to the sick.

Now, trustees of the Association decided to donate the remaining funds held to the hospital.

Holbeach Hospital manager Maxine Winch is extremely grateful for the generous donation and already has plans to put the money to good use,

“Although the Nursing Association will no longer exist, the money they have raised over the years will still benefit the local community.

“The members should be very proud of the substantial amount donated to us; it will be used to help fund our expansion projects... which seems a fitting legacy.

“On behalf of the trustees and those who use our service I would like to extend thanks for this extremely generous gift.”