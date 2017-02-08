Gedney Dyke family’s £37,000 donation in memory of Wendy

A generous donation of more than £37,000 has been gifted to the chemotherapy suite at Pilgrim Hospital and the Boston Cancer Leukaemia Fund.

Wendy Coleman was treated at the chemo suite for bowel cancer for two years but sadly passed away aged just 66 on December 17, 2015. She left a legacy in her will to donate £18,622.15 to the chemo suite and the same amount to the BCLF.

Her sister-in-law Joan Waterfall, of Gedney Dyke, said: “She was well looked after at Pilgrim Hospital, she thought the staff were all brilliant and couldn’t fault them. When I would accompany her to appointments staff were really lovely to me too.

“Wendy’s husband John passed away 12 years earlier and was supported by the Boston Cancer Leukaemia Fund so she wanted to support both.

“We hope the money will help with the comfort of patients at the chemo suite and make a difference.”

Chemotherapy suite sister Mandy Logue is extremely grateful for the generous donation and has already put the money to good use.

Mandy said: “Wendy was a lovely lady. I was so shocked when Joan and Peter came in with the cheque – we are very grateful. The money will really make a difference to our patients.”

New double glazed windows have been ordered for the chemo suite, new chairs and footstools for patients to use while undergoing treatment have also been purchased as well as privacy screens. New tables for patients to use have also been ordered.

A new trolley for the use of Sepsis treatment has also been bought as well as new chairs for the nurses at the desk.

Clinical director for clinical services Ciro Rinaldi said: “BCLF is grateful to Mr and Mrs Waterfall on behalf of Wendy Coleman for this amazing donation.”