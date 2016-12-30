Donate your unwanted toiletries to the homeless

Pharmacies across the area are calling for donations of unwanted toiletries as part of a fundraising campaign supporting homeless people.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s pharmacies have all got a collection point in branch for products like toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, sanitary items and shower gel. These will be shared out amongst the 14 local homelessness charities that are Lincolnshire Co-op’s current Community Champions.

The scheme means that during January and February, every time a member shops using their dividend card, a donation will be made to one of those charities. Staff fundraising and the proceeds from the carrier bag levy will also go into the pot.

Locally, there are pharmacies in Holbeach, Kirton, Donington and Swineshead.

The Society’s Community Engagement Manager Sam Turner encouraged people to drop toiletries into their local pharmacy. “There are certain products that many of us think of as basic. But for someone struggling with housing, substance abuse or financial issues, they may be considered a luxury,” she said.

“If you’ve got some unwanted gift sets or smellies this Christmas, please pop them in to your local pharmacy – we’ll ensure they’ll get to homeless people who use services in your area.”

The charities Lincolnshire Co-op is supporting are: P3 (People, Potential, Possibilities), Lincolnshire-wide; Framework, Lincolnshire-wide; The Nomad Trust, Lincoln; Centrepoint Outreach, Boston; Newark Emmaus Trust; The Forge Project, Scunthorpe; Salvation Army, Skegness; Axiom, West Lindsey; Harbour Place, Grimsby; Hope Community Services, Worksop; Foundation UK, Scarborough; Doorstep of Hull.