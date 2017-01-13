Dad’s memory is the driving force for Bourne marathon runner Jaime

A clothing designer from Bourne will call on her’s father spirit and millions of encouraging spectators in April’s London Marathon.

Jaime Russon (31), of Baldwin Grove, is turning the devastation of losing inspirational father Andrew Russon (54) after a heart attack last August into a positive by committing herself to fundraising for the British Heart Foundation.

She said: “Two weeks prior to his death, Dad moved to Bourne and I’d started training for a half-marathon.

“It was such a shock when Dad died because he’d never been ill before.

“But he did have a heart condition prior to his death, even though he never went to the doctor’s.

“When I started running, I really enjoyed it as it was good for the mind, taking away all the worries and stress.

The London Marathon will be quite nerve-wracking and I’m a bit anxious about it, but when I’m training I keep telling myself ‘I will complete it’. Jaime Russon of Bourne

“I did a half-marathon in Milton Keynes last month and I’m doing another one in Windsor on Sunday.

“But the London Marathon will be quite nerve-wracking and I’m a bit anxious about it.”

Jaime is a third of the way towards her £3,000 fundraising target for the British Heart Foundation after sponsorship and events, including a raffle last month which raised £500.

“A lot of businesses donated prizes and a man from Spalding rang me to ask for a raffle ticket,” Jaime said.

“My training is a mix of doing two small, five-mile runs and then a longer one that increases in distance each week.

“But the British Heart Foundation has thought of a plan for me that is quite different from the one I got from my friend who has run the London Marathon before.

“I’d heard that if you want to run a marathon, do it in London because the experience is unbelievable.

“But when you get to 20 miles, it becomes a mind game and you feel it in your body.

“It’ll send you into a dark place, but I know that if I put in the right training, I’ll complete it.

“When I’m training, I keep telling myself ‘I will complete it, I’m looking forward to completing it and I hope to do it in five hours.”

To sponsor Jaime, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jaime-Russon