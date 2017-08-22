Cyclist to speak about his cancer battle

“Cancer is one of the best things to ever happen to me,” - that is the opener to a talk by a man who has battled the illness.

Jeremy Harrison will be giving the presentation at Tonic Health in Westlode Street, Spalding on Monday, September 4, from 7-9pm.

He will discuss how he faced his diagnosis of cancer of the lymphatic system.

The talk has been organised by the South Holland and Peterborough Local Support Group for the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT). It is open to both FHT members, non-members and the general public.

The group arranges talks once every other month on a range of topics related to health and well-being.

A keen cyclist, Jeremy (48), raced for Great Britain in the early 1990s and says his claim to fame was “beating Chris Boardman in a time trial when he was Olympic Champion.”

He said: “At the end of November last year I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Non Hodgkins Lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic system), with tumours in my neck and mouth.

“Treatment has now finished and I have been in remission since April.

“I combined conventional treatment with holistic therapy, diet, detoxification and exercise and now feel fantastic.”

“The talk is called ‘My Holistic Approach to Cancer.’”

It will also cover the immune system, what he learned about detox, exercise and sleep, and “how to survive the toxicity of the modern world.”

Jeremy lives in Thurlby, near Bourne, and has worked from his home as a holistic therapist for over 13 years offering sports massage, reflexology and reiki.

All are welcome to the talk on September 4. Entry is £5 for members of the Federation of Holistic Therapists, £8 for non-members and the general public; and £3 for students.

Teas, coffees and biscuits will be provided.

To reserve a space for the talk email Zoe Myall at info@giveitsomefizz.com or Diane Rayson at dirayson@hotmail.com

The Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) is the largest and leading professional association for therapists in the UK and Ireland.

