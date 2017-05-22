County signs up for new dementia plan to find missing people

Families in South Holland and the Deepings can now turn to the police for help if a loved one with dementia goes missing.

Lincolnshire Police has signed up to the Herbert Protocol, a national scheme which encouraging families, carers and friends to keep hold of vital information which can be used if a vulnerable person goes missing.

The protocol, named after World War II veteran George Herbert who lived with dementia and pioneered by West Yorkshire, comes into effect in Lincolnshire where 55 dementia patients have gone missing since January 2017.

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, said: “Finding missing people, particularly those who are most vulnerable, needs to be done quickly to protect them. Being able to access clues to help locate missing people swiftly is crucial and the Herbert Protocol will save police officers critical time.”

“We hope that any family with a loved one who suffers from dementia will take the time to fill out the necessary forms. It will only take a few minutes to do so but could save valuable hours in any search for a loved one with dementia in the future.”

Information requested for the Herbert Protocol includes medication, significant places in the person’s life, their daily routine, photograph and description.

Once completed, the form should be placed in a safe, but easily accessible, place so that the information can be quickly passed on to the police and others in the event of the person going missing.

Identification cards are also available which can be stored in the purse or wallet of the vulnerable person.

Forms are available by calling call 07768 164086 or visit www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/missing-persons/