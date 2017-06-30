Chris shows slimming isn’t just for women

A Donington slimming consultant is calling on men not to be shy about joining a weight loss group and says evidence shows they actually lose more weight than women.

Emma Scarborough, who runs Slimming World in the village, is pointing to the success of client Chris Salmon, who has lost nearly three stones and dropped four waist sizes since February.

Emma, who supports 150 people in Donington every week, was talking after NHS Digital data showed 68 per cent of men are overweight or obese compared to 58 per cent of women.

She said: “Weight problems are common among both men and women, but figures show that men typically keep weight worries to themselves for as long six years, as many just don’t like to ask for help.

“The good news though, is more and more men are becoming open to the idea of getting support and there are now more than 60,000 men using Slimming World groups – some of them are in my Donington group.”

Chris, from Gosberton, added: “Joining Slimming World has been one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“Before, I thought slimming groups were just for women and not my cup of tea at all – but after some inspiration from my wife, I decided I had nothing to lose by giving it a try. I was pretty nervous on my first night, but from the moment I walked into the group everyone made me feel really welcome.

“There were other guys there too which helped put me at ease. Now those strangers have become a whole set of new mates, willing me on to do well each week.

“I’m more active now too, which makes playing with the kids so much easier. I now love to run and work out instead of sitting at home in front of the TV.”