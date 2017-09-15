Breath exercise as Crowland surgery organises town event

People in the Crowland area are invited to “breathe more easily” at an event in the town on Thursday.

Staff from The Abbeyview Surgery are hosting “Breathe Easier” at Crowland Royal British Legion Hall in Broadway from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

The free event aims to provide information for people living with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, lung diseases associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory illnesses.

Speakers will include respiratory consultants and nurses from hospitals, along with members of the Abbeyview Practice Team.

It is open to patients of the practice, as well as their families and carers, childminders, nursery workers and anyone who come into contact with children or adults with respiratory illnesses.

Paul Stimpson, Chairman of the Abbeyview Patient Participation Group, said: “Following on from similar successful events we have organised on diabetes and dementia, we hope that as many patients of Abbeyview who have respiratory illness, or care for someone who does, will come to this event.

“It is a chance for them to gain or refresh their knowledge, with help and advice from specialist medical practitioners. “There is also a chance to see what support is available locally as there will be information stands which may be of particular interest to those with mobility problems or their carers.

“As at previous events, there will be the chance for any registered patient of Abbeyview Surgery to ask questions and hear expert speakers.”

