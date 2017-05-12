Boston Pilgrim Hospital affected by NHS cyber attack

Services at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have been affected by a large-scale cyber-attack on the NHS this afternoon.

Non-urgent treatments have been suspended and PC and phone systems closed down while NHS Digital investigates the attack.

Patient data has been scrambled by ransomware, a type of software which demands payment before the information is released. Similar attacks have been taken place around the world.

NHS Digital believes the attack was carried out using malware varient Wanna Decryptor, but there is no evidence that patient data has been compromised.

An NHS Digital statement said: “NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and ensure patient safety is protected.

“Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available.”