Health and wellbeing workshop at Pinchbeck Village Hall

Anyone who has an interest in health matters can take part in a workshop at Pinchbbeck Village Hall next month.

People can find out about health services in Lincolnshire at the workshop on Thursday, July 6, from 1pm until 4pm.

Coun Sue Woolley, Chairman of Lincolnshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Our Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy is being updated for 2018.

“We use a huge amount of evidence and statistics to pull this together but we also need to know what residents think the priorities should be so that we have a good understanding of their needs.”

For more information about the event, call 01522 553729.