Health and safety award for Spalding site manager Andy Smith

Spalding site manager Andy Smith has been awarded the NHBC Health and Safety Awards Commendation for his role on the Kingfisher Court development in the town.
Spalding site manager Andy Smith has been recognised for his health and safety work on the Kingfisher Court  development in Spalding.

Andy was awarded the prestigious NHBC Health and Safety Awards Commendation.

