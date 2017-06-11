Hazel’s new lease of life after kind scooter donation from Pinchbeck neighbour

The search to find a new home for a mobility scooter bought by Pinchbeck pensioner William Dent (86) has ended with it staying in the village.

Retired nurse and cook Hazel Green (77) was thrilled when she was given the scooter by William during an unofficial handover ceremony on Monday.

I’m very happy to have this scooter from William and I love it because it’s going to make more of a difference than I could ever explain Hazel Green, of Pinchbeck

Hazel said: “I’ve had osteoarthritis for over a year and it’s spread to my neck, back and legs.

“My brother and his wife take me wherever I want to go because I can’t afford to buy a mobility scooter of my own.

“So I’m very happy to have this scooter from William and I love it because I can go into the village and speak to people like I used to.

“It’s going to make more of a difference than I could ever explain and I think William is marvellous.”

During the handover, Hazel surprised William when she told him that during her time working at the former Halmer Grange Nursing Home in Spalding, she cared for his late mum.

The coincidences went on as Hazel also revealed that her parents used to live in William’s Pinchbeck home 26 years ago.

She said: “Once upon a time, I used to be a nurse until I injured my back and then the local council gave me a cook’s job at Halmer Grange and Southfield House care homes in Spalding.

“I also worked for Age Concern until I was 66 which was when I stopped working.

“At the time, I had a car but I could no longer afford to run it.

“I used to know everyone in Pinchbeck and I’d pass the time of day with them.

“But I’ve lost track of people because I’ve not been able to go up to the village and speak to them.”

Hazel, who has a son, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, had her hopes raised after William walked into the Spalding Guardian office last month and offered to give away a mobility scooter he had bought for nearly £2,000.

At the time, William said: “I only bought the scooter last December because I wasn’t sure whether the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) would let me have my driving licence back due to my age.

“But it did and I’d sooner give the scooter to a person who can’t go out much than for somebody to get hold of it and smash it which would be a shame.

“It’s a lovely machine and I know it’s going to be used.”