Having a field day in Cowbit

Have-a-go circus tricks, sports competitions and fairground rides were all part of this year’s Fun on the Field at Cowbit.

The event on Saturday (September 16), is now in its third year and is put together as a community-building afternoon and evening for residents and visitors.

And a highlight for many was the event’s pop-up pub as the village lost its one public house Ye Olde Dun Cow three years ago.

Darren Harper, Chairman of the Village Hall Committee, helped organise Fun on the Field.

He said: “We had about 300 people. It is an annual fun day to get all the community and groups together, including the school, church and village hall.

“We want to build on the success for next year.

“We have had a lot of support from local businesses, including a company that supplies marquees and we were lent a barrel of beer. Ashwood Homes, who are building new homes in the village, gave us £300 towards the event.

“Our three ward councillors for South Holland District Council (Rodney Grocock, Anthony Casson and Andrew Woolf), also donated funds from their community budget.”

Any money raised from Fun on the Field goes towards future community projects in the village.

