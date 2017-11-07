Having a blast at fireworks night in Donington

Have your say

Set against the backdrop of a full moon, Donington’s firework display on Friday drew gasps of delight.

The spectacular event was organised for the community and raised approximately £1,600 for charity IDEA (Improving Donington’s Environment for All).

Layla Bacon, Lucas Sampson and Megan Taylor with light sticks. (SG031117-208TW).

It was held on the village’s Community Centre field with hot dogs, burgers, soup and more available to buy on the night.

Coun Jane King, parish and district councillor for Donington and IDEA committee member, said: “It was an amazing do.

“Again, the fireworks were provided by GB Alarms and they were let off by the retained firemen.

“The Flinders Founders did all the food which went so well they ran out.

“There is a lot of local input into organising and running it. Myself, my daughter Jess, Gill Lunn and Faye Tubb, were manning the gate.

“We were lucky with the weather. It was cold but we weren’t having to hold up umbrellas getting soaked.

“We hope to keep it on the Friday before Bonfire Night each year as it worked well.

“I heard one person say it was one of the best evenings they had been to so we were thrilled with that.”

The money raised from the event goes back into the community, and helps with the maintenance and upkeep of the village park.

○ See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for more photos (out November 9).

ALSO ON OUR WEBSITE:

Weekend water problems for south Lincolnshire villages

Just 19 members, but village Legion branch raised £1,800